It is a busy time for rapper Badshah. He recently released his single titled Paagal which became the most viewed music video on a single day in YouTube with 75 million views. Other than that he also made his acting debut in Shilpi Dasgupta's Khandaani Shafakhana as Gabru Ghatak. Not only that but out of the film's six songs, Badshah is a part of three of them. To top it all off, it seems the audience is loving all of it. The rapper, in turn, thanked fans for all the love in an Instagram post.
Thank you for loving PAAGAL Thank you for loving GABRU GHATAK from Khandani shafakhana Thank you for loving KOKA Thank you for loving SHEHER KI LADKI Thank you thank you thank you so much 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Badshah made his acting debut into Bollywood in Khandaani Shafakhana alongside Sonakshi Sinha where he played a popular celebrity Gabru Ghatak. He is seen as the person Sonakshi approaches for help to encourage people to be more open surrounding the topic of sex. It seems that his performance was enjoyed a lot. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted in favor of Badhshah's acting stating that he had been hearing praises around it.
Check out Karan Johar's tweet below:
Recently Badshah called YouTube out for racial discrimination. This happened in light of his new single titled Paagal receiving 75 million views in a single day beating the previous record of 74.6 million views set by Korean band BTS. To his disappointment, YouTube refused to acknowledge the record stating that they were changing the way they judged records due to unfair means being used by many record labels. Badshah called them out for dismissing his record saying, “We worked hard for this, promoted it worldwide. I don’t want people abroad to see India like it’s shown in a film like Slumdog Millionaire. We are at par with the world and it is our time to shine.” Seems like not everyone is loving this rapper.Read More