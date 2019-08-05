Soheib Ahsan August 05 2019, 4.48 pm August 05 2019, 4.48 pm

It is a busy time for rapper Badshah. He recently released his single titled Paagal which became the most viewed music video on a single day in YouTube with 75 million views. Other than that he also made his acting debut in Shilpi Dasgupta's Khandaani Shafakhana as Gabru Ghatak. Not only that but out of the film's six songs, Badshah is a part of three of them. To top it all off, it seems the audience is loving all of it. The rapper, in turn, thanked fans for all the love in an Instagram post.

Check out Badshah's Instagram post below:

Badshah made his acting debut into Bollywood in Khandaani Shafakhana alongside Sonakshi Sinha where he played a popular celebrity Gabru Ghatak. He is seen as the person Sonakshi approaches for help to encourage people to be more open surrounding the topic of sex. It seems that his performance was enjoyed a lot. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted in favor of Badhshah's acting stating that he had been hearing praises around it.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet below:

Hey @Its_Badshah heard you are very assured in your debut feature. #KhaandaniShafakhana !! Here’s wishing you more glory and more diversity in your creative empire!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 4, 2019