Badumbaaa teaser: This track from 102 Not Out will kick start your week

The makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer have launched a teaser for the foot-tapping new song Badumbaaa. This teaser is all set to start off your week on a high. The teaser is only a small glimpse of what’s in store and let's just say we want some more Badumbaaa!

In the teaser, we see Amitabh in the role of a 102-year-old father trying to cheer up his grumpy 75-year old son with a quirky dance. This is also the first time Rishi Kapoor lent his voice in a feature film. An interesting fact about the song is that it has been sung by Amitabh himself. While Amitabh had previously sung to a number of tracks, Rishi Kapoor will be seen singing for the first time.

This is the first time Rishi and Amitabh will be collaborating together after 27 years. Following the trailer, the makers had launched the first song titled Bachche Ki Jaan which was a melodious track by Arijit Singh.

Badumbaa is pretty much Amitabh’s coveted word right now, often noticed in his tweets. The makers have even decided to cash in on the “Badumbaa Step”. After the end of the teaser, Bachchan goes one on one with the viewer and asks them to end a contest called #MyBadumbaaaStep.The song is set to release on April 19.