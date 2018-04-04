BAFTA Calling: Anupam Kher nominated for ‘The Boy With The Topknot’

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been nominated for his first ever major international award – British Academy Television Awards. The 63-year-old actor has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTA this year, for his role in the BBC telefilm The Boy With The Topknot.

Kher will be competing with Adrian Dunbar from Line Of Duty, Brian F O'Byrne from Little Boy Blue and Jimmi Simpson from the Black Mirror episode titled USS Callister. Check out the BAFTA announcement and Anupam Kher's tweets below.

Nominated for Supporting Actor Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/Sn1JEaK6dK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Deshmukh congratulated Kher for the BAFTA nomination.

Congratulations !sir Anupam Kherji .. your friend from Juhu India is very proud of you .. https://t.co/cpBm5BqHKf — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018

The Boy With The Topknot is based on the memoir of British Sikh Sathnam and explores his family history, his days of growing up in Wolverhampton, and his schizophrenic father and older sister. While Anupam Kher stars as the father, British actor Sacha Dhawan portrays Sathnam.

Anupam Kher started his Bollywood journey in 1984 with the critically acclaimed film Saaransh. The actor has spent nearly three decades in the industry while juggling both parallel and commercial flicks. His international credits include other projects like Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick. Anupam Kher has also appeared on Sense8 and The Indian Detective. He has won six Filmfare Awards so far, along with a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

The BAFTA Television Awards will be held on May 13.