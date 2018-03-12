Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office: Salman Khans film collects more than Rs 18 crore on the first day of its release

China provides a huge market for Indian movies these days. Of late, Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar did cosmic level business in China and it looks like that his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan is all set to follow his footsteps. On Saturday, Eros International tweeted to inform that the Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan has seen a fantastic opening in China and the film has made more than Rs 18 crore on its very first day, March 2, 2018.

The Kabir Khan directorial tells us the story of a simple guy from India, who decides to take care of a young Pakistani girl lost during her family’s religious trip here. Bajrangi, an ardent devotee of Hanuman, even reaches Pakistan by illegal means to reunite the six-year-old girl with her parents. The little girl, played by actor Harshaali Malhotra, won many hearts in India and Pakistan and gave brilliant box office run. The film, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, made a whopping amount of Rs 320.84 crores in India.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China during the Chinese Lantern Festival. Aamir Khan has become a household name in China after his Dangal earned over Rs 1,100 crores. His 3 Idiots and PK also did wonderfully well in China.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's ‘the Da-Bangg Tour to Nepal’, which was scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on March 10, has been reportedly called off citing threat from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav', according to the organisers.