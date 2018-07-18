Bal Thackeray biopic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is unrecognizable as and in Thackeray

With Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spun gold. Next, he has an interesting line up of films. Apart from Ritesh Shah's Photograph also starring Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra, Nawaz will be seen essaying the role of late Bal Thackeray in his biopic, titled Thackeray.

The man who enjoyed thousands of admirers and numerous political foes as well lived a fascinating life. From being a cartoonist for an English publication to becoming the supremo of Shiv Sena was an eventful journey. His biopic aims to capture it thoroughly.

Meanwhile, we just got our hands on this photograph of Nawaz. The film is now a joint venture by Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut and Carnival Motion Pictures. Isn't he totally unrecognisable?

Nawaz himself is taking the film seriously. "One of the important aspects of Balasaheb's character was the ease and the speed of his public speeches. It is important for me to get this ease and speed," he said at an earlier interview, adding that he took special Marathi lessons for the same.

Good luck!