Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 2.46 pm June 02 2019, 2.46 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana has started filming for his forthcoming film Bala, but the film has now found itself amid controversy. Kamal Kant Chandra, an assistant director of the film, has filed a criminal complaint under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) against Ayushmann as well the makers. Earlier, Chandra had filed a case in the Bombay High Court, against Ayushmann as well as director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan in charges of plagiarisation, accusing them of stealing the plot from his personal project Wig.

In the court's last hearing which took place in April, the makers reportedly claimed that Bala was still in its scripting stage. Chandra, however, disagrees. "It's wrong to start shooting before the court has given its verdict. At the last hearing, they said that they would take time to develop the script. How did they start shooting in 15 days? This means they gave a misleading picture to the court. I approached the vacation bench four days ago, but they stated that I should wait for the next hearing on June 10. But the makers might finish [a chunk of] the film by then and argue that since a lot of money is at stake, the court should rule in their favour," he told Mid-day.

He also claimed to have registered his concept (centering a bald man, the same plot Bala revolves around) with the Screen Writers' Association in 2016 while the script of Bala was registered in 2018. Chandra also stated that back in 2017, Ayushmann expressed interest in his concept.