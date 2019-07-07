Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 1.21 pm July 07 2019, 1.21 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana's filmography has been very colourful, to say the least. He started off with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor and played a sperm donor in the same. In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he played a man with erectile dysfunction and his forthcoming films Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, too, will see him experimenting. While in Dream Girl, the actor will be seen cross-dressing and speaking in both male and female voice, in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he is to portray the role of a gay character. Among all this, he is also on board for Dinesh Vijan's Bala, which co-stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The shooting schedule of the film had commenced long back in May and, now, it's a wrap!

Bhumi had starred alongside Ayushmann in her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Their pairing in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was appreciated as well. The duo was originally supposed to star in Manmarziyaan too, but it did not work out. We are now looking forward to their reunion in Bala! However, in Bala, Yami and not Bhumi will be playing Ayushmann's love interest. Ayushmann's character, in the film, suffers from premature balding. While at the wrap party of the movie, we see Ayushmann and Yami sure had a gala time dancing, though we missed the sight of Bhumi!

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam grooving at the wrap-up party of Bala:

And here's what Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted on the wrap of the film:

And it’s a wrap for #Bala. A film which will question the superficial definition of beauty in an entertaining way. Thank you #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @bhumipednekar @yamigautam @nowitsabhi @jaavedjaaferi and the entire cast and crew. This is going to be special. Nov 2019 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2xo1LPiP9q — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 7, 2019

“This time, last year we were shooting Stree, and it’s surreal that we are starting another film with Amar (Kaushik) today. Bala is entertaining, witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story,” a statement from producer Dinesh Vijan read.