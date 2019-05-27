Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film gets a release date

Divya Ramnani May 27 2019, 11.14 pm May 27 2019, 11.14 pm

Presently, Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. After impressing fans with some really ‘out-of-the-box’ performances, he will be seen in Bala. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film reunites Ayushmann with his former co-stars – Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Ever since the big news was announced, fans eagerly awaited for an update on the film’s release date. But, fret not! The makers of Bala recently announced that it is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

Have a look at the official release date announcement of Bala here:

The premise of Bala revolves around a young man who is suffering from premature balding, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. While Yami Gautam will be seen as his love interest, Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a dusky small-town girl, who is struggling to cope with a society that is obsessed with fair skin. In the past, Ayushmann opened up on playing a bald man, he said, “But it’s difficult to shave my head because one day I will be shooting stage one, the next day stage two and so on, without following the natural progression all through. So, we will have to rely on prosthetics. We have made films on various topics and issues, this one is one of the most topical and relatable as men across the country, maybe even the world, are grappling with it.

The actor added, “Thankfully, I’m blessed with good hair but many of my friends who are in their early 30s, are complaining of a receding or thinning hairline. So, I’m aware that though we are dealing with the subject in a light-hearted manner, it is a serious issue.” Earlier, a statement from producer Dinesh Vijan read, “This time, last year we were shooting Stree, and it’s surreal that we are starting another film with Amar (Kaushik) today. Bala is entertaining, witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story.”

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaafery and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles and is being helmed by Stree fame, Amar Kaushik.