Balta House: Mrunal Thakur's uber cool avatar revealed

Mrunal Thakur became a household name thanks to TV serial Pavitra Rishta. The actress left the show to pursue a career in movies. Mrunal made her International debut this year with Love Sonia and Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 will mark her Bollywood debut. Even before her first Bollywood movie hits the screens, Mrunal already has her second Hindi movie in her kitty. The actress will be seen opposite John Abraham in Batla House. The movie is based on a real-life encounter that took place a decade ago. John plays the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, in the film. Mrunal plays the role of his wife, Nandita, a character based on news anchor Shobhna Yadav.

Mrunal has kickstarted the shooting of the film and director Nikkhil Advani took to Instagram to reveal her look. Mrunal is seen in an uber-cool avatar and her expression in the picture is quite intense. While talking about the preparations she put in for her role of a news anchor, Mrunal earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I’ve already started prepping up to play a news anchor convincingly, observing their body language and behaviour in person and on news clips. I’ll be meeting a few anchors after I return (she was in New York back then), and since my uncle is a cop, it’s easier to relate to the story.”

It looks like Mrunal is all set to nail as a news anchor in the movie. Batla house is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2019. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China.