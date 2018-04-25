Barack Obama is familiar with Sanjay Dutt, but only as 'Munna Bhai'

Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming biopic titled Sanju teaser was launched on Tuesday. Ranbir Kapoor will be portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt, based on whose life the story is based. The teaser puts the spotlight on the different phases of the controversial actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, right from his drug addiction to terrorism charges. The teaser features Ranbir Kapoor’s massive transformation into Sanjay Dutt in his different avatars. Sanju also stars other popular faces like Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani.

At the teaser launch, writer Abhijat Joshi shared an interesting story regarding former US President Barack Obama and Sanjay Dutt. Joshi revealed that Barack Obama knows Sanjay Dutt by the name of Munna Bhai, the titular character in Raju Hirani’s debut film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He continued saying that back in 2004, when Obama and Dutt were present at the same event in Chicago and when the Indian contingent arrived, the entire crowd clustered around Sanjay Dutt, abandoning Obama.

At the same event, Sanjay Dutt on being pointed out that this must be the greatest anecdote from his life about a world politician, the actor replied as, 'No, that would be Nelson Mandela'.

As per the reports, Sanjay Dutt will feature in Munna Bhai 3 next while Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt.