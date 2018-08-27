Bas Kar yaar! Swara's boyfriend has all the wrong answers

Okay, so Swara Bhasker is being a really amazing girlfriend right now. She took her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma to Florence, his birthday being the occasion. But the poor guy wasn't prepared for what followed next! After all, who wants to play a memory game while out on a holiday?

It so happened that Himanshu was being just another boyfriend who doesn't remember Swara's birthday. Relatable much? He's one step ahead actually. He doesn't even remember her phone number. *Chuckles* And Swara wasn't exactly ready for this kind of a return gift. Can't blame her! She finally escorted to some stress eating. LOL!

A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:17am PDT

Jokes apart, they make for a really adorable couple. Don't you think so? Himanshu, a National Award winning dialogue writer, met Swara while they both were working on Raanjhanaa. But the proximity increased during their Tanu Weds Manu Returns days. In fact, Swara calls him her favourite dialogue writer!

“Yes, we are dating each other. We're in a happy space and currently, both of us are concentrating solely on our careers. We haven't thought about marriage as yet, but when the time comes, we will surely take the leap," he had said in an earlier interview.

Looking forward to that big leap! Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sumit Vyas.