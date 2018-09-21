Batla House first look: John Abraham is ready to be India’s Most Decorated Cop

Actor-producer John Abraham has taken a fancy to strong subjects with patriotism and national issues as core themes of his films. A quick look at his recent projects like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, we would know that the man is eyeing projects that serve a strong message.

Now, he has released the first look of his upcoming movie and it shows the shadow of a cop with various words like Fake, Encounter, Questions, Controversial Cop, Enquiry Conspiracy, Terror Target, Delhi and so on written. Have a look:

Here's another poster and the movie is titled Batla House. We see a bespectacled John in the poster which has the tag-line India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop.

Encounters: 70 Cases: 33 Convictions: 22 Gallantry Awards: 9 Accusations: 1 “When everything you’ve achieved could be wiped out in that one moment.” The story of India’s Most Decorated/Controversial Cop@itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @johnabrahament pic.twitter.com/krYFmqracU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 21, 2018

T-Series had earlier made the official announcement on the same and the movie will start rolling in September this year. It will be jointly produced by T-Series, JA Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. The thriller drama will be written by Ritesh Shah and will release on August 15, 2019. The movie will be clashing with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy-starrer Made in China.

In an earlier interview with a news agency, John had said, “We will start shooting for the film from November 1 and we will be finishing the film by 5January.” He also revealed that he will be doing a lot of workshops for the film. In the movie, he will be essaying the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the infamous 2008 Batla House Encounter case.