Soheib Ahsan July 10 2019, 5.58 pm July 10 2019, 5.58 pm

When you are in the position of a lot of fame, you tend to fall into the trap of controversies. While this can be overwhelming for celebrities, John Abraham claimed he prefers to not react to them at all. At the trailer launch of Batla House, the actor was quizzed about the same. To which he replied saying, "Each person handles controversies very differently. There are some who get violent, upset and angry. I look at it constructively and I think that there must be a reason behind this. I go back home and think about it, which is why you'll never see me really having an outburst because I process everything in my head." Well, that explains where the actor gets his aggression from for his action films.

The talk about dealing with controversy is in reference to John Abraham's role in Batla House. In the film, he is playing a police officer who is the centre of a lot of controversy after an encounter. The film's primary cast includes John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Nikhil Advani, who is also a co-producer of the film along with John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. John Abraham's John Abraham Entertainment in one of the production companies bankrolling this project. The film's score is composed by Chandan Saxena along with Vishal-Shekhar, Ankit Tiwari and Stereo Nation composing some of the film's songs. Dev Kohli, Gautam Sharma. Gurpreet Saini and Stereo Nation have been credited for song lyrics. The film is slated for an August 15 release.

The film is based on the Batla House Operation of 2008 that took place against suspected terrorists who also happened to be college students. This led to a lot of blames being tossed about, including the police being blamed for a fake encounter by the families of the alleged terrorists.