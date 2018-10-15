image
Monday, October 15th 2018
English
Batla House: John Abraham finds his onscreen wife!

Bollywood

Batla House: John Abraham finds his onscreen wife!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 15 2018, 12.49 pm
back
Batla HouseBollywoodEntertainmentJohn AbrahamMrunal Thakur
nextKangana Ranaut on Karan Johar: MeToo needs prominent Bollywood voices
ALSO READ

Batla House first look: John Abraham is ready to be India’s Most Decorated Cop

After action and patriotism, John Abraham all set for a welcome back to comedy

John Abraham all set to bring back the thrills of the famous Batla House Encounter