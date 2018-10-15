Batla House: John Abraham finds his onscreen wife!

Some time back, we were introduced to a few posters of John Abraham from the Batla House. He essays the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who bagged nine Gallantry Awards. While, we all were amused by his bespectacled look, details around the female lead were not known. Now, the makers have made the announcement. John Abraham’s better half in the movie will be Love Sonia and Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur.

Her character of Nandita will be modelled on journalist Shobhna Yadav and she will be his onscreen wife in the film. The project will kickstart in Mumbai and will be followed by a 30-day schedule in Lucknow, before heading to Delhi and Nepal. Mrunal is currently in the US. She attended a screening of Love Sonia at the UN. She’s naturally excited over this project, as stated by reports.

The movie will be jointly produced by T-series, JA Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Ritesh Shah, Batla House is looking to release on August 15, 2019. It will be witnessing a clash from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra and Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy-starrer Made in China.