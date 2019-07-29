Ranjini Maitra July 29 2019, 5.27 pm July 29 2019, 5.27 pm

Only a couple of weeks to go before John Abraham's Batla House hits the screens. The film, revolving around the real-life Batla House encounter in 2008 in Delhi, features John as a top cop. John's last outings Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran both did fair business and were loved by the audience as well. Hence, it would be safe to say that John, also as a producer, has understood the audience's pulse.

And as we await the film's release, the makers are releasing a handful of new posters, one by one. The latest one, shared by John on Instagram, has him engrossed in a conversation over the walky-talky. Dressed in a jacket, he indeed looks like the responsible police officer who is always on duty!

Check out John Abraham's post here:

Director Nikhil Advani, in a recent conversation with IANS, also shed some light on the kind of a patriot that John is. “There are two kinds of patriots nowadays. One, those who shout ‘Jai SriRam’ — there is nothing wrong in that, because it is their prerogative. The other kind is those who, if they notice garbage on the street, pick it up and put it in the trash can. John belongs to the second category. John really feels excited when the National Anthem plays and the Tricolour is hoisted, but he is also well-versed with the world around us. I think his sensibility and awareness translate in his performances,” he said.

That's something many could learn from him!