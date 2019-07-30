Soheib Ahsan July 30 2019, 3.21 pm July 30 2019, 3.21 pm

Addressing an unsolved controversial topic in any way opens a can of worms that often raises more questions each time it is opened. That just might be what audiences will feel with the release of Nikhil Advani's Batla House. The film is based on the Batla House Operation of 2008 which also happens to be a very controversial case with allegations tossed around. People often believe that a film based on a real-life person or incident may have a biased narrative. John Abraham, on the other hand, shared a new poster of the film which suggests that even the film is all about the questions and confusions rather than accusations.

Check out John Abraham's tweet below:

In the background of the poster, there is a faint appearance of the words 'more questions than answers'. In the tweet, John as his film's character DCP Sanjeev Kumar questions if possibly the police were wrong and whether he himself was wrong about everything.

The film revolves around DCP Sanjeev Kumar who is a decorated and well-respected police officer whose reputation tumbles after one incident. The film focusses on finding out what went wrong and who is the guilty party in the encounter. The 2008 Batla House Operation took place against students who were suspected to be terrorists. After the encounter, the police were blamed by the families of the victims for conducting a fake encounter while the latter tried to prove the need and authenticity of the operation.

The film’s primary cast includes John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Prakash Raj. It is co-produced by Nikhil Advani, John Abraham, and Bhushan Kumar. The film is set to release on August 15.

Check out the trailer of Batla House below: