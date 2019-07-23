Darshana Devi July 23 2019, 5.13 pm July 23 2019, 5.13 pm

John Abraham is coming up with another movie inspired by true events and this time, he is donning the avatar of a cop. The film, titled Batla House, is based on the controversial encounter that occurred in the nation’s capital, back in September 2008. To keep up the tempo of the buzz, the makers have been treating fans with multiple posters and teasers. On Tuesday, John surprised fans with a brand new poster of the film that sees a fierce John determined to reach his goal.

The poster has John wearing a grim expression on his face with a dead body seen beside him. In the background, we can see the cops getting into a tussle with several people from the Muslim community, in the middle of a lane. Taking a dig at the government for paying a meagre amount to the policemen for capturing terrorists, he wrote as part of his caption, "Ek terrorist ko maarney ke liye Sarkar jo inaam deti hai ussey zyada toh traffic police hawaldar ek haftey mein kama sakta hai.”

Take a look at John Abraham’s post here:

To get into the skin of his character, John spent significant time with the real-life cop Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna. Speaking about which, the actor said in a recent event, “I spent a lot of time with Sanjeev and his wife Shobhna to understand his mindset, body language, the way he sits, stands, talks, reacts to situations and what he went through. I had a million questions for him.”