Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 11.21 am July 08 2019, 11.21 am

After Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is back with another content-heavy film titled Batla House. The buzz around the film has been on since a while and as the film is just almost a month away from its release, we have been coming across multiple posters and teasers. On Monday, John, who essays the role of police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film, dropped a second teaser video on his Instagram handle.

The short video starts with the montage of a few identity cards of some students and goes on to an interview of a politician who claims that the boys who lost their lives were innocent students and calls it a fake encounter. It then follows with the scene of people protesting all over Delhi and towards the end, we see a suited-up John, with his back to the camera, saying, “Hum nahi keh rahe hai ki who students nahi the, par kya who bekasur the?” There’s also a text that appears in the end that reads, “In 2008, a few gunshots created many stories. Eleven years later, we give you the real story.”

Take a look at the new teaser of John Abraham’s Batla House here:

The film chronicles the story of the controversial encounter that occurred in the nation’s capital, back in September 2008. The incident, popularly known as Operation Batla House, took place in Jamia Nagar locality in which two suspected terrorists were killed.