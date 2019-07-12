Rushabh Dhruv July 12 2019, 7.09 pm July 12 2019, 7.09 pm

After Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is back with a yet another patriotic film titled Batla House. The buzz around the film has been on since a while now and as the film is almost a month away from its release, makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the same. But this piece isn't about John Abraham, as, right now, we just want to talk about the latest song the makers have dropped in. Titled as O Saki Saki, the melody happens to be a recreated version of the hit Saki Saki song, which featured Koena Mitra and Sanjay Dutt.

While it's just the teaser of the song which is out for now, but in the few seconds clip, Nora Fatehi is killing it with her sensuous moves. Playing with fire and looking firey in red attire, Nora is here to create a riot with her dancing prowess, once again after her superhit stint in Dilbar. The song is hummed by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Also going by the visuals of the teaser, the song looks to be a complete masala entertainer.

Have a look at the teaser of the song below:

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the investigative drama also stars Mrunal Thakur who plays the female lead. The flick is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John and is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Having said that, the film will be clashing with not just one, but two big films- Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho.