Priyanka Kaul July 10 2019, 3.53 pm July 10 2019, 3.53 pm

And the wait is finally over! The official trailer of John Abraham’s upcoming movie Batla House has been released and its first impression is gripping. Helmed by director Nikkhil Advani, the movie has the backdrop of the 2008 Batla House encounter in Jamia Nagar, Delhi and the controversy that surrounded it. The movie aims to bring out the true story in the forefront by exploring the debates it stroked.

Catch the official trailer of Batla House here:

The trailer takes us straight into the brief hide-and-seek between the police force and the alleged terrorists, immediately being shot dead. It moves on to the whole fiasco of the protests which took place. The police received flak from political parties and civic groups stating that the encounter was uncalled for, also claiming that those killed were just innocent students, demanding a suspension of the protagonist DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who is termed as ‘a monster’. What follows is a struggle of gruelling interrogations, family disputes and pressure from the ‘upper level’. Abraham, in a tough cop look, looks convincing and the supporting cast is just pitch perfect.

The fast-paced trailer slows down at a scene where John interrogates one of the accused. The accused defends himself from the attacks he had carried, saying their holy book (referring to the Quran) allows them to rise against atrocities. To this, Abraham, gives a bang on reply “Tum IIM ke Sau logo ne hi ye Paak kitab padhi hain? Baaki ke humare 17 crore musalmano ko padhna nahi aata?” The trailer has some hard-hitting dialogues throughout.

Super 30 fame actress Mrunal Thakur, plays the on-screen wife of Abraham and also a journalist. The movie also narrates how the controversy affects the private life of the DCP. Ravi Kishen and Nora Fatehi are also seen in pivotal roles.

It was on September 13, 2008, that a series of bomb blasts in Delhi claimed 26 lives and injured over 133 people. An operation was conducted on September 19 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, who raided a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists, Atif Amin, and Mohammad Sajid, were shot dead by the police. While a clean chit was given by the Delhi High Court on the basis of NHRC’s report filed on July 22, speculations continued. The movie aims to explore this aspect.