Ahead of the official trailer of John Abraham’s upcoming movie Batla House, makers are titillating fans with movie posters and teasers. Recently, the makers of the film released the fourth poster of the film, which has John Abraham donning the look of a cop. All the earlier posters shared had garnered good buzz and generated curiosity for the film. This one is no exception. While the official trailer is going to be out today, check out the latest poster of the move here:
John Abraham’s previous movie Parmanu: The story of Pokhran was based on the nuclear test explosions conducted by Indian Army, and now Batla House too is an inspiration-drawn project. The movie is based on the famous 2008 Batla House encounter that took place in Jamia Nagar, Delhi and will try to portray the real picture of the controversies that had occurred around it. John Abraham plays the role of police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. And by what we can see from the posters, the actor is both intense and impressive.
Here's the latest teaser of the movie:
Endless protests across the nation and endless accusations later, the search for the truth still continues. #BatlaHouse #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly @mrunalofficial2016 @nikkhiladvani @writish1 @tseries.official @its_bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar #KrishanKumar @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @johnabrahament @bakemycakefilms @sandeep_leyzell @shobhnayadav @panorama_studios
The movie is set to release on Independence Day this year and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho. However, the actor is very confident about his project and wasn’t keen on changing his release date.Read More