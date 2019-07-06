Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 2.52 pm July 06 2019, 2.52 pm

John Abraham’s filmography certainly seems to have taken a steer in a new turn. From romance-comedy movies, the actor has dived into drama, thrillers and, of course, a lot of patriotic films. Recently, he shared the teaser trailer of his upcoming movie Batla House, which is inspired by the 2008 Operation Batla House in Jamia Nagar, Delhi and took place on September 19, 2008. The trailer tries its best to hook you with various elements, starting with a blank screen and an audiotape playing in the background.

John shared the post with the caption, “The sound of the gunshots that were fired still echoes eleven years later. Witness the real story in the #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly”:

The teaser then moves on to a few of the major scenes of the movie, also revealing John Abraham's look as a cop. We could also hear some intense gunshots and firing before it fades to black, and goes silent with the actor’s voice over taking over at the end. Inspired by true events, it looks like the movie will try to answer the controversies that arose in the wake of the real incident.

The encounter against India Mujahideen terrorists had led to the arrest of localities. This had caused uproar and protest from political parties, demanding a judicial inquiry. The police were later cleared of any violations under the Delhi High Court directive to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the report dated July 22.

John Abraham plays a police officer named Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur plays his on-screen wife and a journalist in the movie.