Batla House: The John Abraham starrer begins rolling

John Abraham is in the best phase of his career right now. The actor had two back-to-back hits this year, with Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate raking in big money. John also has an amazing line up ahead with movies like Romeo Akbar Walter and Batla House. The actor kickstarted the shooting of the latter on Sunday and his director Nikkhil Advani took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Nikkhil posted a compilation of pictures from the sets of the film. The whole team was present, but the lead actress of the movie, Mrunal Thakur is nowhere in sight. Thakur will be seen opposite John in the movie and her character is that of a news anchor.

Batla House is based on Batla House encounter, officially known as Operation Batla House. The encounter took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. John Abraham will be seen playing the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who has been rewarded with nine Gallantry Awards.

Batla House is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2019. It will be clashing with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China.