Nikhil Advani's Batla House starring John Abraham dropped its official trailer on Wednesday, and Twitter has gone wild with excitement. What is interesting to note is that it's not only fans but even fellow celebrities, who have enjoyed the trailer and are expressing their excitement for the film. Other than that, John Abraham and Nikhil Advani, too, are being applauded for taking upon a story that revolves around India's one of the most controversial cases. The list includes Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Milap Zaveri among others.

Have a look at some of the celebrity reactions over Batla House here:

massively intriguing!!! Congratulations to my fellow and close greenlawners for telling this narrative with flair! @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani @monishaadvani ! On point Nikhil and top form!! And to my dearest friend @TheJohnAbraham!! You are superb!!!!! https://t.co/IDQq6XMmSA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

Can’t wait for this and Johnny boy has smashed it and howwwwwwww https://t.co/f6Y8Gx8k4w — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

Have goosebumps thanks to the power of these visuals. Simply fantastic and 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BatlaHouseTrailerOn10thJuly https://t.co/7XFt03zIOb — Milap (@zmilap) July 8, 2019

Powerful, engaging and gripping... John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani - #BatlaHouse could be the beginning of a successful collaboration... #BatlaHouseTrailer: https://t.co/CI9ZkSOEGd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

The film is based on the Batla House Operation of 2008 that took place against suspected terrorists, who also happened to be college students. This led to a lot of blames being tossed about, including the police being blamed for a fake encounter by the families of the alleged terrorists.

Here's the trailer of Batla House: