Nikhil Advani's Batla House starring John Abraham dropped its official trailer on Wednesday, and Twitter has gone wild with excitement. What is interesting to note is that it's not only fans but even fellow celebrities, who have enjoyed the trailer and are expressing their excitement for the film. Other than that, John Abraham and Nikhil Advani, too, are being applauded for taking upon a story that revolves around India's one of the most controversial cases. The list includes Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Milap Zaveri among others.
Have a look at some of the celebrity reactions over Batla House here:
The film is based on the Batla House Operation of 2008 that took place against suspected terrorists, who also happened to be college students. This led to a lot of blames being tossed about, including the police being blamed for a fake encounter by the families of the alleged terrorists.
Here's the trailer of Batla House:
The film's primary cast includes John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Prakash Raj. It is directed by Nikhil Advani, who is also a co-producer of the film along with John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar. John Abraham's John Abraham Entertainment in one of the production companies bankrolling this project. The film will make it to the big screens on August 15, 2019.