Divya Ramnani July 10 2019, 6.24 pm July 10 2019, 6.24 pm

Two Bollywood films clashing at the ticket window on a particular Friday is not a new thing. However, the case of Independence Day 2019 is going to be a little exceptional, as it will witness the release of not two, but three biggies. There’s Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas. Needless to say, it’s going to be a tough choice for all the moviegoers out there, as all the three films look extremely promising. On Wednesday, the trailer of Batla House was unveiled amid a launch event, and that’s where John Abraham was quizzed about his opinion on clashing with Akshay and Prabhas.

The Satyameva Jayate actor revealed that it’s not the first time that he is clashing with Akshay and that it hasn’t really affected his bond with the actor. John said, “Make some noise for the desi boys. Haha. No, I think, honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and me very dear friends and we really get along. In fact, it was the day before yesterday that we messaged each other. There is absolutely nothing, we are just releasing two films on a single day. There is enough space and we are giving the audience a lot of choices to choose between good films.”

Have a look at John Abraham's statement here:

Further, John stated how he can assure that Batla House is indeed a good film and he hopes that the other two films are on a similar line. “One thing I can assure is that our film (Batla House) is very good, at least there’s one choice that the audience has got in their heads that one film is indeed a good one. I hope the other two films (Saaho and Mission Mangal) too are very good. That’s all I can hope for. But August 15 is a great date,” he added. We like your confidence, John!