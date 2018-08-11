Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Journalist draws a comical link between Shahid Kapoor's film and his second child, actor hits back

Ever been looted in the name of electricity bill? If your answer is yes, then chances are that you'll totally relate to the trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The trailer was unveiled on Friday in presence of actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Journalists from across the country were throwing some really interesting questions to the actors, except one who tried too hard to relate the film to Shahid's second child, who is soon to arrive.

The question posed to Shahid went like this, "Your meter is about to start for the second time". Ummm! We were waiting for an answer with bated breathe when the actor struck back.

"You don't have questions related to the film. You're trying to connect my to-be-born baby with electricity issues (as shown in Batti Gul Meter Chalu). We should give you a standing ovation," he said.

The embarrassment for the journalist didn't didn't stop there, "Let's please give him a standing ovation. For him, babies and electricity are related," Shahid continued.Okay, now that sounds funny and everyone present at the trailer launch had a good laugh. But we're pretty sure the journalist in question wasn't ready for the fun!

Speaking of the meter, another one is on too! Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor is now a legit actor and has appeared in her first commercial, endorsing a beauty brand for women.

Another Bollywood debut on cards? That's for another day!