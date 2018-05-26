Batti Gul Meter Chalu takes Yami Gautam to court

Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ had hit a roadblock thanks to the issues between the producers. But, the film is back on track and Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have resumed the shooting. The movie also stars Yami Gautam who will be seen playing the role of a lawyer in the film and the actress is all set to start preparing for her role.

Well, to prep for her character, Yami is planning to attend a few court proceedings to understand the grievances first hand and see how the prosecution addresses it. She also wants to study what certain verdicts have been.

Talking about it, the actress said, “I am planning to attend one of the court sessions for sure before starting Batti Gul Meter Chalu. As of now since its summer holidays my lawyer friend and team are figuring a vacation bench session that I can attend basis my schedule currently. I am looking forward to the real experience at a court.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, BGMC will be hitting the screens on 31st August 2018.

Apart from ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, Yami will also be seen in the film Uri, which will be directed by Aditya Dhar. It is based on the Uri attacks of 2016.