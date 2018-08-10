Batti Gul Meter Chalu: The obsession with the Royal Enfield is not ending anytime soon

With the posters of the upcoming Batti Gul Meter Chalu trending on every social media platform, one thing is for sure: the Royal Enfield is the bigger star. Indians have been fawning over the bike ever since it hit the automotive industry; this beauty can easily out-rank a Harley Davidson.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu isn't the first film from the Hindi film industry to have portrayed the two-wheeler. It was the iconic Sholay and its massive hit song, Yeh Dosti, that thumped the bike into popularity with the youth of the day.

In recent Bollywood history, superstar Shah Rukh Khan rode the beast in his 2012 film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, while Rohit Shetty's 2011 film, Singham, too, was graced with the royal presence of the Enfield. The 2013 biographical sports drama starring Farhan Akhtar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag saw the Royal Enfield in an immense manner.

If you thought it was just the men who have taken charge of the bike, you'd be absolutely and thoroughly wrong. Katrina Kaif sat atop the bike and rode it for the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Actor Gul Panag, who is known for her bold choice of roles implemented the fact that women, too, can be into motorsports with her role in Turning 30, where she was as badass as the bike itself. And who can forget the cult classic Tanu Weds Manu, where curly haired Kangana Ranaut had to first learn to ride a bike before she could shoot her scenes for the film.

Lovingly known as the Bullet, the Royal Enfield needs no marketing when it comes to the Indian automative industry. According to industry sources, the makers of the 2013 film Bullett Raja had, in a failed attempt, approached Royal Enfield with a plan to leverage the brand with their film. However, the filmmakers were met with nothing but disappointment when Royal Enfield told them, quite firmly, that the Bullet needs no marketing.

The South Indian film industry has also had its share of the Royal Enfield. Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty are among the few that have been seen with the bike on the silver screen.

While the Indian film industry may be widespread one thing surely unites them: The Royal Enfield.