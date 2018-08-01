home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Battle of the covers! Suhana Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, who's conquering the Vogue game?

Battle of the covers! Suhana Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, who's conquering the Vogue game?

First published: August 01, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Updated: August 01, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Before Janhvi Kapoor made her film debut with Dhadak, she made a splash on a magazine cover. It was her way to introduce herself to the world before the release of her film. And now, make way as the superstar's princess has come aboard the mag wagon. It's Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who too has made her magazine debut before we see her in a movie. While Janhvi’s first cover was petite, Suhana's is totally chic.

Janhvi made heads turn in pastels and florals in her cover for which she wore a pretty Louis Vuitton blouse with an embroidered jacket. Nude makeup, neutral lips, and statement earrings finished her look. As for the hair, she kept them in soft curls. She looked immensely beautiful, there are no two ways about it. "Her first cover. Her first interview. Her first film," read the tagline on her cover.

 

A star is born! Presenting Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), making her big debut on the cover of our #June 2018 issue. Photographed by: Prasad Naik (@prasadnaaik). Styled by: Priyanka Kapadia (@priyanka86). Hair by: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up by: Subhash Vagal (@subbu28). Production: Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta). Location courtesy: InterContinental Hotel, Mumbai

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on

And here's how netizens reacted on her cover then:

 

Suhana, on the other hand, defines bold on her first magazine cover. She looks stunning in an Emilio Pucci multi-coloured off-shoulder outfit. Soft curls and fresh-faced makeup complete her look. The magazine describes Suhana as a ‘student, theatre lover, future star’.

 

Meet #SuhanaKhan, the new girl on the block, our August 2018 cover star. Photographed by: Errikos Andreou (@errikosandreouphoto). Styled by Anaita Shroff­ Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Namrata Soni (@namratasoni)

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on

And here's how Twitterati is reacting to her mag cover:

 

Well, we are having trouble there to pick one. Therefore, we ask you, our readers to help us. Tell us whose debut magazine cover is better - Janhvi or Suhana's? Let us know in the comments below.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment #janhvi kapoor #Magazine Covers #Shah Rukh Khan #Suhana Khan #Vogue #Vogue India

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All