Battle of the covers! Suhana Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, who's conquering the Vogue game?

Before Janhvi Kapoor made her film debut with Dhadak, she made a splash on a magazine cover. It was her way to introduce herself to the world before the release of her film. And now, make way as the superstar's princess has come aboard the mag wagon. It's Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who too has made her magazine debut before we see her in a movie. While Janhvi’s first cover was petite, Suhana's is totally chic.

Janhvi made heads turn in pastels and florals in her cover for which she wore a pretty Louis Vuitton blouse with an embroidered jacket. Nude makeup, neutral lips, and statement earrings finished her look. As for the hair, she kept them in soft curls. She looked immensely beautiful, there are no two ways about it. "Her first cover. Her first interview. Her first film," read the tagline on her cover.

And here's how netizens reacted on her cover then:

Enough of this nonsense already! Bollywood has become a joke for the world.Its not film making- its an embarassment abroad with all its songs and dances and stupid actings and nonsensical scripts! Time at the gym, make a body, wear expensive clothes and there- u r an actor! — The Silent Buddha (@humans_india) May 30, 2018

My favourite queen is born..she is very beautiful & fashionable...her looks stunning..👌👌👌👌👌 — Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khattar Cafe (@JhanvhiKapoor) May 30, 2018

Suhana, on the other hand, defines bold on her first magazine cover. She looks stunning in an Emilio Pucci multi-coloured off-shoulder outfit. Soft curls and fresh-faced makeup complete her look. The magazine describes Suhana as a ‘student, theatre lover, future star’.

And here's how Twitterati is reacting to her mag cover:

When businessman's son wants to become a businessman,no one has problem.. but when an actor's son/daughter wants to becm an actor ,big problem — Mr. Perfect (@himachal_aldak) August 1, 2018

Oh man, she's grown into a beautiful lady. Srk is a proud father from this day 🙌🏻💖 waiting for hottie Aryan still😉 — bhasoodi hits 17 million views 💃🏻❤️🔥 (@SherhkKiDeewani) July 31, 2018

Already ...on the cover of Vogue ?!!!! What are the credentials.....daughter of a star 🌟!...that’s it !!!.... does it ever happen in Hollywood....why do we make celebs out of ordinary people with no achievements...guess that’s what Vogue is all about 😳 !!🤣 — Gitika (@gitika9) August 1, 2018

Well, we are having trouble there to pick one. Therefore, we ask you, our readers to help us. Tell us whose debut magazine cover is better - Janhvi or Suhana's? Let us know in the comments below.