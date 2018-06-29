Before the shehnai, is it a bachelor’s trip for Ranveer Singh next month?

bachelor’s Be it Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s beautiful wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romance or Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s November shaadi, 2018 is year of pyaar and blooming love for Bollywood.

While Sonam and Anand are happily married and Priyanka and Nick are still getting to know each other, Deepika and Ranveer are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The two have been in a committed relationship for more than five years. There are speculations that they will tie the knot by the end of the year. Ranveer and Deepika will get married in a private ceremony in November, as per reports, and it could happen anytime between November 10 and November 20.

It is being said that the couple will walk down the aisle in either Italy or in Switzerland. It will be a close-knit affair with only their closed ones in attendance. Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly be hosting two receptions; in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Deepika’s extended family.

Now we have another update on the DeepVeer wedding. According to a report in Bombay Times, Ranveer is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July. He will be leaving at the end of July for a bachelors’ trip. “They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” a source close to Ranveer told the daily.

When approached to his spokesperson, the reply was, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.” So, let us wait and watch and see how true this piece of rumour turns out to be.