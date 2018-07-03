Before Zero, get ready to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the small screen

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s bonding has been the strongest in the past few years. They promote each other’s movies on social media and are always there to help each other. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, and this year, we will get to see Salman in a special number in SRK’s Zero. But, here’s a good news for all the fans of both the actors. Before Zero hits the screens, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen together on the small screen.

According to a report in DNA, Shah Rukh Khan will be coming on Salman’s show Dus Ka Dum. The new season of Dus Ka Dum will be coming to an end soon and SRK will be the special guest in the finale episode of this season.

A source said, “While other stars have been approached for a few episodes, the last one has been reserved for SRK. Both the Khans are expected to bring the house down. Their camaraderie is for everyone to see.”

Salman is currently busy with Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded, so the date of the shoot is yet to be finalised. We are sure the TRPs of the episode will break records as it is always amazing to see Salman and SRK together.

Can’t keep calm now, right?