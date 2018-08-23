Being Bald! Anupam Kher is jogging the jibes away

Have you ever seen Anupam Kher with a head of hair? Are you also now going through the filmography to actually remember when was the last time his mane took you off guard? Well, the fact is, that never happened. As far as we can remember, we have mostly seen the actor with a clean-shaven head. Of course, being bald in itself invited a lot of jokes and jibes, and Kher has been on the receiving end too. But he has taken it in the right spirit. Sahil Rizwan, a writer and reviewer took to social media to share a video of the actor doing a happy jog for the follically-challenged and it is something you should see.

Never forget when anupam kher stood up for follically-challenged people everywhere #TanakDhinDhin pic.twitter.com/hqWZX9pywK — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) August 22, 2018

We particularly like the Tanak Dhin Dhin at the end. Kher is definitely jogging away all the jibes which poke fun at the ones who are devoid of a great mane.

The actor is currently gearing up for the movie adaptation of The Accidental Prime Minister, a book based on the tenure and life of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Anupam Kher plays the titular role in the movie which also stars Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Aahana Kumra and Akshaye Khanna.

Well, bald is sexy, and Anupam Kher surely knows it. We are totally digging the confidence of the veteran actor.