Being fab can be exhausting, Priyanka Chopra sure knows

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy on the sets of Quantico season three in New York. The actress took a breather to rest her head on her co-star Marlee Matlin. Scrolling through her Instagram feed tells you that PeeCee is having a blast in the sets and she make no qualms about showing it off. The account is a series of selfies and images from her sets that are simply fabulous. But it’s not just the pictures that are attracting attention, the actress sure knows how to play with words.

Recently Priyanka posted another picture on social media which sent her followers in to a tizzy. In the picture, Priyanka is in a graveyard and she is walking away from the camera. She paired a black dress with black pumps and is seen holding a piece of paper. It is the caption on her post that seems to have got the attention of her fans.

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch where she starred along with Zac Effron and Dwayne Johnson. She also has some other projects in tow including A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic and Tulia. In Bollywood, Priyanka is busy with her production house – Purple Pebble Pictures.

The Quantico television series tackles issues such as global terroirsm and stars Priyanka along with Marlee Matlin, Blair Underwood, Alan Powell, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey and Jake McLaughlin. The team has been known to film across various locations in New York, Mexico and England. The next season of Quantico will air on April 26.