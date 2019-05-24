Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your heart with his performance

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 4.25 pm May 24 2019, 4.25 pm

Shahid Kapoor, who has left us floored with his power-packed performances in films like Haider, Kaminey, Udta Punjab among others, is back with a bang! In yet another unconventional role, the actor will be next seen in Kabir Singh, the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film will feature the actor in a raw-edgy avatar, portraying the character of an alcoholic doctor, who also indulges in drugs. The trailer of the film was recently released and Shahid’s performance was hugely lauded by the masses. While some called him ‘classy and massy’ in it, others stated that the trailer left them with ‘goosebumps’! Now, here’s another reason for fans to drool over Shahid’s performance in the film as a brand new song from Kabir Singh recently hit the internet!

Titled Bekhayali, the two minute-fifty three seconds track features a heartbroken Shahid resorting to alcohol to get over his depression. The trailer has very little of Kiara Advani who is seen majorly in romantic scenes with Shahid. Parts of the song showcases intense kissing scenes between the two too. But Shahid’s spectacular acting totally steals the show! Besides the countless alcohol bottles that we see almost in every scene, it’s Shahid’s mind-blowing performance that garners every bit of our attention. Sure enough, we can expect a lot from the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor in this film. Crooned by Sachet Tandon, the soulful track is composed by Sachet-Parampara. Its lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Take a look at Bekhayali song here:

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara’s crackling chemistry in the film has also earned a lot of praises. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is hitting the theatres on June 21.