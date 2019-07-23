Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 5.17 pm July 23 2019, 5.17 pm

Such is the magic of cricket! New Zealand-born England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who led the team to victory at the finals of ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, was nominated for the New Zealander of the Year award. The ones to have made 'significant contribution' to the nation and make the citizens proud of their country are nominated for the award. Stokes, however, feels he is not fit for it.

In an Instagram post, Stokes wrote that the nomination would not 'sit right' with him, even though he was proud of his New Zealand and Maori heritage, since his life is 'firmly established' in England, and he led them to lift their first World Cup. Instead, he batted for Kiwi captain Kane Williamson's nomination. "I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a Kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke. He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander," he wrote.

Read Ben Stoke's full post here:

Born in Christchurch, Stokes moved to Dirhum when he was very young. His parents now reside in Christchurch. The player not only played an instrumental part in the team's victory at the final day but was in great form throughout the tournament and scored 473 runs.