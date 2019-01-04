Best Actors of 2018: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana amongst the star performers

The year 2018 saw more hits than misses with relatively smaller films like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety etc working at the box office. And because these mid/low budget films made big money at the ticket windows this year wasn’t only dominated by the few top superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar. It was also a year when Rajkummar Rao continued his golden run and Ranbir Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana won back their lost mojo. Not to forget performances like Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat made one root for the baddie despite knowing he’s not the hero. So, as the year comes to an end let’s take a look at the Best Actors of 2018…

#1 Ayushmann Khurrana

This year was a treat for Ayushmann fans and cinephiles. The actor delivered two fantastic movies restoring fans faith in his talent and choice. Badhaai Ho gave the actor his biggest hit and first blockbuster till date. While Ayushmann was endearing in Badhai Ho, it was his act in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun was what set the ball rolling for the actor. And with two back-to-back hits the expectations on Khurrana making a hattrick at the box office just makes us watch out for what the actor is going to pull out next on 70mm.

#2 Rajkummar Rao

2017 belonged to Rajkummar Rao and in 2018 the actor continued with the positive vibe. While the actors has back-to-back hits last year, this year the actor’s horror comedy, Stree proved to be the trade’s delight. And yes, not to forget that his menacing act in Omerta will go down in history as one of the best performances of all-time.

#3 Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar’s protégé is most definitely making his mentor proud and fans root for him. Varun Dhawan continued his success streak with two solid performances in Sui Dhaaga and October. It was heart-warming to see a mainstream hero step out of his comfort zone and experiment with a non-Bollywood masala film and still manage to draw the audience to the theatres.

#4 Ranveer Singh

Mr India’s Mogambo, Sholay’s Gabbar and Shakaal from Shaan were deadly, but above all they were fine acts that managed to etch an impression in the minds of the audience. Ranveer Singh did that with his Alauddin Khilji act in Padmaavat, where the actor collaborated with his now wife Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a third time. Ranveer transformed and how, from a beefy body, dense facial hair and expressions and laugh that can send chills down your spine, Ranveer in Padmaavat will remain one of the most iconic villains of all time. He was all grey and still managed to slay.

#5 Ranbir Kapoor

Unfortunately for Ranbir, despite having delivered some fine performances in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, success was elusive. However, Rajkummar Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt managed to give the actor the biggest blockbuster of his career till date. This movie not only brought the actor back in the box office game, but also made him a talent to watch out for in the days to come. For Sanju, RK Jr transformed and in many scenes he did make us forget that he wasn’t Dutt. Although the movie wasn’t Hirani’s best work and faced flak for being a mouth-piece and PR exercise for Sanjay Dutt, it minted crores at the box office and Ranbir’s act might just get him loads of trophies this year.

#6 Rishi Kapoor

The year didn’t just belong to Jr Kapoor, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor too was in full form. His performance in Mulk, as the vulnerable Muslim lawyer accused of being a complicit in a terrorist activity hit the home run. And yes, his act as the 75-year-old son to a 102-year-old father made everyone fall in love with him.

While we await the release of Simmba and Zero to find out if Shah Rukh manages to join this league of gentlemen this year with his Aanand L Rai film and if Ranveer Singh as Simmba gets a double mention in the category. Who is your pick for the Best Actor of 2018? let us know...

Special Mentions: Sohum Shah (Tumbbad), Ajay Devgn (Raid), Saif Ali Khan (Baazaar), Akshay Kumar (Padman), Manoj Bajpayee (Gali Guleiyaan)