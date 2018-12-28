Best of 2018: Pankaj Tripathi in Stree, Sunil Grover in Pataakha, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju; supporting actors who stole the show

The year 2018 was a defining year for Bollywood in terms of both box office and content. The year also saw a unique proposition where the lines between supporting and lead actors sort of blurred. Unlike in the previous years, movies this year were not all about the lead actor. He was not the only one expected to carry the movie on his or her shoulders and see it through. The other characters were expected to equally support the movie with their performances and make sure there were no loose ends.

If Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role in Sanju, one can’t take away the fact that Vicky Kaushal’s act as Sanju’s best friend Kamli was a scene stealer. Jim Sarbh as Allauddin Khiljee’s slave/councilman was a delight to watch. Pankaj Tripathi as the know-it-all guruji in Stree was the highlight of the horror comedy.

Let’s take a look at the list of best-supporting actors who stole the show:

Jim Sarbh (Padmaavat)

Padmaavat was a Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh show all the way. Their chemistry was better than what Shahid and Deepika shared in the film. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that while Khilji was obsessed with Padmavati, many were rooting for his love story with Malik (Jim Sarbh). The sexual tension between them was fantastic. There were no false notes in Jim’s performance as the slave to Khilji.

Randeep Hooda (Baaghi 2)

This was unexpected. Randeep Hooda as the colourful cop LSD has minimal screen time, but he was the only thing worth remembering in this trashy action potboiler. He was hilarious in the movie and a spin-off featuring his character in the lead would make for a far better watch than another instalment of Baaghi with Tiger Shroff.

Jimmy Sheirgill (Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi)

Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi wasn’t as good as its prequel and in fact was a mediocre affair at best. But what made this movie fun to watch was Jimmy Sheirgill’s character of Daman Singh Bagga. Every time he appeared on screen, the audiences were in for a treat. How we wish the movie was as good as Jimmy’s near-perfect performance in it.

Vicky Kaushal (Sanju)

By the time Sanju released, everybody was in awe of Vicky Kaushal – the actor, but it was after Sanju that they realised that he is soon going to be the next big thing. Despite Ranbir Kapoor in an author-backed role, it was Vicky’s portrayal of his best friend Kamli that resonated more with the audience than any other character in the film. If Ranbir’s transformation to Sanjay Dutt was a treat, Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Kamli was the take away that one wanted to have even after leaving the theatre.

Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)

Can Pankaj Tripathi ever go wrong? The answer is No! Because he really can’t. Stree is another example of his greatness of Pankaj the actor and a power-packed performer. He is just so flawless and effortlessness in Stree. His comic timing and improvisation of dialogues did the magic.

Sunil Grover (Pataakha)

Pataakha is one of the underrated gems of this year, which featured great performances by Sanya Malhotra, the debutante Radhika Madan. There was also Vijay Raaz, but it was Sunil Grover’s act as Dipper that was the scene stealer. Playing a modern-day version of Narad Muni, Sunil Grover nailed it. He was hilarious and annoying at times too, but he was the highlight of this film.

Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

My fav part about Badhaai Ho was Surekha Sikri’s performance as the grandmother. She was a motor mouth with no filter, which made the proceedings a treat to watch. I wonder why Bollywood ignored the talent of this brilliant performer for so many years. Watch out for the scene where she questions her son about his busy life and the wedding scene where she gives her granddaughter a good hearing.

Honourable Mentions

Arunoday Singh (Blackmail), Mohd Zeeshan Ayub (Zero).