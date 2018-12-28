image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Best of 2018: Pankaj Tripathi in Stree, Sunil Grover in Pataakha, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju; supporting actors who stole the show

Bollywood

Best of 2018: Pankaj Tripathi in Stree, Sunil Grover in Pataakha, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju; supporting actors who stole the show

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 28 2018, 11.14 am
back
2018BollywoodEntertainmentHappy New Year 2019jim sarbhPankaj TripathiPatakhaSanjusunil groverSupporting ActorsVicky KaushalYear EnderYear Ender 2018
nextPriyanka Chopra and Franklin Jonas take a road trip to pout city
ALSO READ

Year Ender 2018: Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor, Suhana Khan; star kids who are as popular as their parents

Bigg Boss Day 102 Written Update: Surbhi Rana gets evicted!

Bharti Singh on Kapil Sharma: Waited impatiently to work with him again