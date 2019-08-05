Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 12.53 pm August 05 2019, 12.53 pm

Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment is backing one of Netflix's five original series based in India. The media service provider turned production company is strongly focusing on extending its base on the Indian market by providing platforms to regional movies and series. Netflix has commissioned five series, among which Shah Rukh Khan's Betaal is highly anticipated. The show's genre is horror and depicts the fight between an army of zombies and the Indian police set in the pre-Independence era. The wrap-up party of Betaal was attended by the cast and crew, along with none other than the producer Shah Rukh Khan.

Lead actress Aahana Kumra, who has also appeared in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha and The Accidental Prime Minister, shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the party, confirming his attendance. Since the party also happened on Friendship Day, the actor wrote the iconic 'Pyaar dosti hai' dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not hiding her enthusiasm about meeting Shah Rukh Khan, she wrote that she was still reeling from the wrap-up party.

Check out the picture below:

The film also stars Mukkabaaz and Gangs of Wasseypur actor Viineet Kumar as well as Jitendra Joshi, who won hearts as Katekar from Sacred Games. Other actors include Suchitra Pillai, Sidharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala and many more. Betaal will be directed by Patrick Graham, who has also directed another horror Netflix series, Ghoul. Nikhil Mahajan will also co-direct the series.