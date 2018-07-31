Better eight than never! Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan confirm their 8th film together after 8 years

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two have starred together in many films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dhoom 2, Sarkar Raj and Raavan. And now after eight years of gap, they are teaming up for their eighth film together. Whispers were being heard that Aishwarya and Abhishek may come together for a movie titled Gulab Jamun and now, the actress has finally confirmed the reports.

Recently, while talking to Mid-day, the actress confirmed that she is doing Gulab Jamun with Abhishek which will be produced by Phantom Films and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. "AB [Abhishek] and I have agreed to do Gulab Jamun. I told AB that he needs to decide what he wants to do after Manmarziyaan." The actress revealed that they were offered the movie one-and-a-half-years ago. "We had agreed on the idea then. However, it was around the same time that AB decided to take time-out. After the hiatus, he returned with Manmarziyaan, which coincidentally is directed by Anurag Kashyap. That's when the chatter around Gulab Jamun began again, and we finally came on board. It is a beautiful script, and we fit the narrative perfectly," she said.

After 8-long-years, they will spread their magic on the big screen together. Talking about the same, the actress said, "The script has to be interesting if a real-life couple is coming together. We have got many scripts, and at times, we got tempted too. But then, we discuss it out loud. We take stock and say, 'Does it excite us?' Why should marriage define our choices? Shouldn't we be actually approaching the story as individual actors?"

How exciting! We can’t keep calm to see the Guru couple back on screen.