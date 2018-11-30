image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Beware Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan looks like an actress that could be a serious threat to you

Bollywood

Beware Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan looks like an actress that could be a serious threat to you

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   November 30 2018, 9.01 pm
back
Alia Bhattkaran joharKareena Kapoor KhanKedarnathSaif Ali KhanSara Ali KhanSimmba
nextRanveer Singh is making life difficult for other men, here’s how
ALSO READ

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen flies off to London to pursue interior designing

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan plans to keep Sridevi's song a surprise in the film

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner turn heads at a dinner date