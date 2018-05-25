Beware Kareena! Someone dangerous is stalking you

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most gorgeous actresses out there. At 37 and even after being a mother, she can give many actresses a run for their money with that hot bod and impeccable looks. She is a perfect mix of sugar and spice, Poo and Geet, if one has to describe her in terms of her characters. Hence it’s but natural that she would have admirers and fans. But what if admiration tumbles over the dark side? It turns into an obsession and out comes a stalker.

Yes, Kareena is being stalked. And the culprit is someone famous and someone dangerous.

Got you! No, fret not. Bebo is completely safe and sound. And the stalker is none other than Swara Bhasker who was getting so bored while she was on a flight, in the midst of Veere Di Wedding promotions, that she turned stalker and panned her phone camera on Kareena, while she was oblivious!

Swara is a hardcore feminist and believes in equality of genders. However, this time she was all for jest, for the lady was genuinely bogged down with all the promotions. She took the video while expressing her desire of stalking, for why should men be allowed to do so.

Well, Kareena, you can take a deep breath. It’s just your Veere, no one else.

Veere Di Wedding is a story of four friends, with the backdrop of one’s wedding. While Kareena plays the bride, Sonam, Swara and Shikha play her besties. It is all set to take the screen by storm, on June 1, 2018.