Beyond The Clouds director clarifies on Deepikas casting in the film

Two years ago stills of Deepika Padukone had emerged from the sets of Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar starrer Beyond The Clouds. It had created a lot of buzz of a possible collaboration between the Padmaavat actress and Iranian director Majid Majidi. Reports had also emerged of Deepika giving a look test for the film as well. The ace director ended up zeroing on Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan as the lead actress. The trailer for the same was unveiled today.

The director went on to thank Deepika for giving her time clarifying that it wasn’t an audition, contrary to how it was reported. At the trailer launch today, January 29, he said, “I should appreciate all the Bollywood faces, all actors and actresses… I must also mention a special thanks to Ms Deepika for being extremely humble. We actually didn’t invite her casting, we just wanted to put her into the situation to get a feeling of the film. And she was quite humble. For different reasons, the collaboration couldn’t happen. But in future, I hope there is an opportunity where we can work together.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker also said that he wanted new faces despite auditioning a lot of known Bollywood actors. This is Majidi’s first Indian feature film, but the director hinted on casting Bollywood stars in future projects and he said that a “collaboration may happen soon.”

“I’ve worked with professional actors in some of my films, but the subject and storyline demanded to find newer faces. I know that in Indian cinema industry, it’s important to have famous faces. I would like to do that also, maybe in the future there would be a possibility to have these faces but it’s important for me to choose the right person who is going to play these real characters,” Majidi said.

Beyond The Clouds boasts of music by AR Rahman and it releases on March 23.