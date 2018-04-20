Beyond the Clouds explores Mumbai’s big bad world, falls short of applause

The much-awaited Majid Majidi film Beyond the Clouds has hit the screens this weekend. The film has done the rounds of several film festivals and premiered at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival. The Ishaan Khattar-Malavika Mohanan has been widely applauded by critics across the globe. While the film is made by the Iranian filmmaker, it is the first Hindi film for both actors. The story revolves around the tough life of two siblings and is set in the Mumbai slums and is set to give you the feel of Slumdog Millionaire. With the film helmed by Majid Majidi and the promising Ishaan Khattar in it, is this your ideal weekend watch? The experts help you decide.

Hollywood Reporter

A high-pitched tale with ups and downs.

The Guardian

It is brash Bollywood stuff, and I’m not certain the very dark and grimly realistic elements are entirely absorbed into the unrealistic sentimental style of the film.

NDTV

For all its evocative daubs and dashes, Beyond the Clouds falls short of Majid Majidi's own lofty benchmark. It is a not so great film from a great director.

Indian Express

Slum kids in Mumbai. Trying to hack a life. Battling heavy odds. Drugs. Vice. Prostitution. Loyalty. Betrayal. Love. Majid Majidi’s foray into Indian cinema dusts off these themes… and creates a been-here-seen-most-of-this re-tread

Hindustan Times

Despite excellent symbols and good performances in patches, Beyond The Clouds remains something we have seen and had expected.