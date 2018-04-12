Beyond The Clouds: Ishaan Khatter grooves to Prabhu Deva's iconic track

Ishaan Khatter will make his debut in the Indian film industry with his upcoming film Beyond the Clouds. The story is about siblings living in Mumbai’s slums and struggling with the menace of drugs. Things slowly start to change and they come to a crossroad. The film is scheduled to be released next week and the trailers have already impressed many. Young actor Ishaan is all set to make his dancing debut as well as he is seen shaking a leg to Prabhu Deva’s track, Muqabla from the film Humse Hai Muqabla.

The dance clip gives away his talent which he probably inherited from his half-brother Shahid. An insider told Pinkvilla, "As part of a certain scene in the film, Ishaan's character Amir is supposed to turn on a song and put up a little dance act. Ishaan is seen freestyling to the original track but in a shadow dance visual.”

The insider also added that Ishaan has already stunned the audience with his dancing skills with the launch of the song Ey Chote Motor Chala. The Muqabla song has a very nostalgic, 90s feel to it. Considering that the iconic track dominated much of our childhood, Ishaan put in his best foot forward and put up an incredible performance.

Ishaan and Malavika Mohanan have been promoting the film with rigour in the last couple of days. The film is slated to release on April 20, 2018.