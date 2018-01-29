Beyond The Clouds trailer: Ishaan Khattar’s acting seems impressive

Trailer of Beyond The Clouds starring Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar is finally out for the Indian audience. The film has been making all the right noises since its premier at IFFI. The trailer of the film which also stars Malavika Mohanan, was released on the film’s official Twitter handle.

Ishaan Khattar’s acting seems impressive as he is essays the role of a Mumbai street boy in the film who tries to ear big bucks by working for a drug cartel. Tara, played by Malavika, is the only one who he ever listens to. But things take a u-turn when Tara gets arrested for a crime she hasn’t committed. The film has been largely shot in the dingy lanes of Mumbai. ​

The young actor has been well prepped before his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. And all the hard work paid off before Beyond The Clouds hits the screen. At the 5th International Boğaziçi Film Festival, the debutant bagged his first Best Actor award for his drama film. The film also won the Best Editing award at the festival.

The film is also Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first Indian feature film. Beyond The Clouds, revolves around the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. The story is about a pair of a brother and sister who, in a bid to help each other, end up in jail. Surrounded with despair, they find a new meaning of life from beyond the clouds. Apart from Ishaan Khattar, the film stars Malavika Mohanan in the lead role. The music is given by maestro AR Rahman.

The film will be released worldwide in three languages – Hindi, English and Tamil on March 23. Ishaan is currently busy shooting for Dhadak opposite Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The film is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Dhadak is helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame director Shashank Khaitan. In an interview with PTI he had said, “The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another setup. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts, and style of a love story. We are adapting Sairat into the world that we want to.” Dhadak will hit the theatres on July 6.