BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soaring high in summer, pics inside

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 9.48 am April 19 2019, 9.48 am

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are one of the most popular girl gangs in Bollywood. The trio never leaves an opportunity to spend some quality time with each other. From working out together to vacationing amid some of the most stunning locations or just a casual house party, these three have time and again served us with some ultimate BFF goals. We recently spotted the hotties partying their heart out at Amrita Arora’s residence and guys, they are sure to make you miss your best friends!

In a series of pictures shared by the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl on her Instagram, she gave us a sneak peek into the bash that she described as one perfect ‘summer nightout.’ Bebo was sporting a pair of light blue distressed jeans, she paired it up with a black Adidas tee. Malaika chose to go on similar lines. She was wearing a pair of light blue parallel denim with the combination of a red Gucci top. Amrita, on the other hand, kept it simple yet stunning in her black top and patterned skirt. Drinks, gossips, friends and fashion; Kareena, Malaika and Amrita seem to had a hell of a time and these pictures are proof.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently wrapped up the shooting for Good News, helmed by Raj Mehta. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will be also seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and in Karan Johar’s Takht. Malaika, on the other hand, is hitting the headlines for her alleged affair with Arjun Kapoor. While the two haven’t opened up on their relationship, we have spotted the rumored couple on various instances. Speculations have it that they will soon tie the knot. Bring it on!