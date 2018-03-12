BFFs with Vogue: Rani Mukerji shares what happened when she first met hubby Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji is ready to make her comeback on the silver screen with the YRF film Hichki. The film which was supposed to hit the theatres on February 23 will now release on March 23. Being a family-oriented film, the marketing and distribution team took the decision to shift the release keeping in mind the post-exam scenario for students and families. Gearing up for the release now, Rani recently made an appearance on the Neha Dhupia hosted a chat show, BFFs with Vogue along with her designer friend Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and the two made some interesting revelations.

While it is known that Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra keep their love life very private, a lot of people have wondered how the two first met. Ending all the curiosity, Rani shared insights from her first meeting with Aditya. The actress said on the show, "After having faced failure for a couple of my films, luckily Mujhse Dosti Karoge happened and that's when I met Adi first time professionally. He told me that I'm doing a couple of crap films and that people have pressured him not to take me because they think you don't have the equity for a Yash Raj film. But Adi had belief in my talent and me and thought that I was good for the part. My mother and I have been very upfront people always and I like frankness and openness so I like the fact that he was on my face."

Rani also said that her husband has a shy nature. She said, “It’s not as if he is paranoid about the cameras. He just doesn’t want to be photographed. He had told me after our marriage, ‘God when I fell in love with you, I didn’t stop to think that I was in love with an actress. Now, because of you, people are attaching my pictures to yours as well.”

Talking about how Sabyasachi managed to keep the wedding a secret, he revealed that the people in his organisation had code names while working on the secret wedding. Responding to his statement, Rani Mukerji then added that Sabyasachi did a trial at my wedding, so Virat and Anushka’s wedding went smoothly. The designer further stated, “There was a lot of pressure on Virat and Anushka like there was pressure on Rani and Aditya when they were getting married. I think a good designer is like a good doctor, and a good jeweler should also be like a good doctor. They don’t talk about their patients.”

Rani also elaborated about her daughter and made it clear that she does not want Adira to be a victim of the paparazzi culture. “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly,” she said.

The show’s host Neha Dhupia asked Sabyasachi how long did he know about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding, to which he replied that he knew it long enough to make their ensembles. He further added that it just takes him 3 hours to make the bridal trousseau. He also revealed his love for Rekha. When asked who will be his showstopper for 2018, he said, ‘’Rekha.’’ Also, when he was asked about the hook up of 2018, he said, ‘’Sabyasachi and Rekha.’’

The designer spilled the beans without hesitating when asked about his most expensive design. He said, “My most elaborate outfit costs a whopping Rs. 24 lakhs. It was a customized lehenga that was made on request with an antique shawl”