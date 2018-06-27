Bhai and Bae! Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS that Nick Jonas is her favourite man

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are painting their pyaar on the walls of Hollywood and Bollywood. While none have gone on to confirm their relationship on record, their Instagram feeds are enough to send us into a frenzy. And now, PeeCee herself has literally gone on to admit that Nick Jonas is her Favourite Man. Her brother also features in the image, but bhai will always be bhai. Bae is who we're interested in.

There you go. So, should we wait for Shehnais anytime soon? We just can't keep ourselves from dreaming about a wedding which will see the perfect amalgamation of East and West, and yes, a bit of Royalty too, if bestie Meghan Markle makes an appearance. The lady is married to Prince Harry.

Sigh! These two. Fans went into an ecstatic mode when Priyanka and Nick were spotted cosying up on a yacht. And then, Nick took PeeCee as his date to a family wedding. Now, Priyanka brought Nick to Mumbai and together with her family, sister Parineeti Chopra included, they went for a Goan getaway. Nick also posted a super cute video of Priyanka loving the Mumbai rains, even as Nick kept his eyes only for his girl.

If the scenario and this post do not prove that they are much in love, what does?