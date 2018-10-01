Bhaiaji Superhit: Do Naina turns Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta into romantics

Bhaiaji Superhit has been dropping tracks every other day and here’s another one. Titled Do Naina, it’s a romantic number sung by Yasser Desai and Aakanksha Sharma. The song starts off with a smitten Sunny Deol romancing his onscreen wife Preity Zinta and plays Holi with her by smearing colour on her face.

The track is an out-and-out romantic and we see the adorable chemistry between the lead pair. We also see Ameesha Patel in the song, although only for a brief while. The music and the lyrics are by Amjad Nadeem. The makers have been releasing one song after another and all seem to be different in terms of their genre. The first one was titled Naam Hai Bhaiaji, which was a power-packed one and then we had Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan, a wedding dance number and now a romantic track.

Speaking of the movie, it has a Varanasi don played by Sunny Deol dreaming of becoming a hero and to make this possible, he seeks the services of Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade who essay the roles of a director and writer respectively. Preity Zinta plays his wife and Ameesha Patel, an actress.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Chirag Mahendra Dhariwal, Bhaiaji Superhit is slated to release in cinema halls on October 19, 2018.