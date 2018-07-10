Bhaiaji Superhit poster: Will Sunny Deol's film be a super hit comeback for Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel?

After a few YEARS of delay, finally, it's here. Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhit has been in the pipeline since 2014 now. The first poster was unveiled today. It includes a whole gang we don't see very often these days. Sunny evidently returns as the Bhaiaji with two guns in two hands and a symbolic moustache, accompanied by Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. Along with them, you also get glimpses of Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel.

Quite interestingly, the film is set to clash with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England. One can easily assume, Namaste England will have a larger share of mass curiosity. Arjun and Parineeti's pairing was widely loved in their debut film Ishaqzaade.

Sunny's film, on the other hand, is being touted as a comeback platform for more than one. It's been a long time since Preity Zinta has had a proper stint with Bollywood. For Ameesha Patel, the gap was even longer. But a handful of delays are sufficient to kill the public buzz around the film. Not to forget, the likes of Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade have become infrequent on the big screen as well. We wonder if the comebacks are going to turn out super hit at the end!

Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the film is set to release on 19th October.